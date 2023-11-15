Pope hits 6 3s, scores 25 as Oregon State beats Appalachian State 81-71 in OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points, Tyler Bilodeau added 16 points and nine rebounds and Oregon State beat Appalachian State 81-71 in overtime. Pope was 9-of-13 shooting and finished with seven rebounds, five assists. Dexter Akanno, who made 1 of 10 from the field in regulation, scored seven of his 13 points in overtime and KC Ibekwe added 10 points and eight rebounds for Oregon State. Ibekwe opened the OT with a layup and then his steal led to a 3-pointer by Akanno with 4:05 and Oregon State led the rest of the way. Terence Harcum scored 18 points and Donovan Gregory finished with 17 for Appalachian State. Oregon State, which hit 10 first-half 3s, made 1 of 11 in the second half.

