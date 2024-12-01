Pop Watson helps Virginia Tech become bowl eligible with 37-17 victory over rival Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Pop Watson threw for 254 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score to lead Virginia Tech to a 37-17 victory over rival Virginia on Saturday. Bhayshul Tuten added 124 yards rushing and two scores for the Hokies, who snapped a three-game losing streak and became bowl eligible for the second straight year. Virginia lost to Virginia Tech for the fourth straight time and for the 22nd time in the past 24 meetings.

