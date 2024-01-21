Pop Isaacs scores 32 points, No. 25 Texas Tech rallies to beat No. 20 BYU 85-78

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 23 of his career-high 32 points in the second half and No. 25 Texas Tech overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to beat No. 20 BYU 85-78 on Saturday night. Warren Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds and gave the Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1 Big 12) their first lead at 64-62 with a jump hook in the lane with seven minutes remaining. Texas Tech shot 63% in the second half. Aly Khalifa scored a season-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Cougars (14-4, 2-3). They led by 17 in the first half, then shot 35% in the second.

