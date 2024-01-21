Pop Isaacs scores 32 points, No. 25 Texas Tech rallies to beat No. 20 BYU 85-78

By The Associated Press
Texas Tech's guard Pop Isaacs (2) drives to the paint during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against BYU, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Chase Seabolt)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chase Seabolt]

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 23 of his career-high 32 points in the second half and No. 25 Texas Tech overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to beat No. 20 BYU 85-78 on Saturday night. Warren Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds and gave the Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1 Big 12) their first lead at 64-62 with a jump hook in the lane with seven minutes remaining. Texas Tech shot 63% in the second half. Aly Khalifa scored a season-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Cougars (14-4, 2-3). They led by 17 in the first half, then shot 35% in the second.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.