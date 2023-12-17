Pop Isaacs scores 19 points, leads balanced Texas Tech to 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt

By The Associated Press
Vanderbilt forward Carter Lang, left, has his shot blocked by Texas Tech guard Kerwin Walton (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs matched a season best with 19 points to go with a career-high seven assists and Texas Tech cruised past Vanderbilt 76-54 in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Isaacs was 6 of 16 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and has scored in double figures in seven games this season. Chance McMillian added 14 points for Texas Tech (8-2), which shot 49% (26 of 53) and made 9 of 16 from long range. Joe Toussaint and Kerwin Walton added 12 points apiece. Ven-Allen Lubin scored 15 points to lead Vanderbilt (4-6).

