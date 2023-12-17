Pop Isaacs scores 19 points, leads balanced Texas Tech to 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs matched a season best with 19 points to go with a career-high seven assists and Texas Tech cruised past Vanderbilt 76-54 in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Isaacs was 6 of 16 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and has scored in double figures in seven games this season. Chance McMillian added 14 points for Texas Tech (8-2), which shot 49% (26 of 53) and made 9 of 16 from long range. Joe Toussaint and Kerwin Walton added 12 points apiece. Ven-Allen Lubin scored 15 points to lead Vanderbilt (4-6).

