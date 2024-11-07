Pop Isaacs misses season opener for No. 15 Creighton against UT-Rio Grande Valley because of injury

By The Associated Press
Creighton guard Pop Isaacs (2) before NCAA college basketball game against Texas Rio Grande Valley Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bonnie Ryan]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton starting guard Pop Isaacs is being held out of the 15th-ranked Bluejays’ opener against UT-Rio Grande Valley with an undisclosed injury. The transfer from Texas Tech was on the court in street clothes during pregame warmups. Isaacs had surgery last spring to repair a hip injury. Mason Miller took Isaacs’ spot in the lineup. Isaacs scored a team-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and had six assists in Creighton’s 93-87 win over No. 14 Purdue in a charity exhibition in Omaha on Oct. 26.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.