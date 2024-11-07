Pop Isaacs misses season opener for No. 15 Creighton against UT-Rio Grande Valley because of injury

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton starting guard Pop Isaacs is being held out of the 15th-ranked Bluejays’ opener against UT-Rio Grande Valley with an undisclosed injury. The transfer from Texas Tech was on the court in street clothes during pregame warmups. Isaacs had surgery last spring to repair a hip injury. Mason Miller took Isaacs’ spot in the lineup. Isaacs scored a team-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and had six assists in Creighton’s 93-87 win over No. 14 Purdue in a charity exhibition in Omaha on Oct. 26.

