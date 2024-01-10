Pop Isaacs leads 5 in double figures with 24 points, Texas Tech beats Oklahoma State 90-73

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 24 points to lead five in double figures and Texas Tech rolled to a 90-73 victory over Oklahoma State for its eighth straight win. Texas Tech took the lead for good late in the first half and built a 40-31 advantage at the break. The Red Raiders opened the second half on a 20-10 surge and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Warren Washington and Kerwin Walton added 16 points apiece for Texas Tech (13-2, 2-0 Big 12). Bryce Thompson scored 17 points to lead Oklahoma State (8-7, 0-2).

