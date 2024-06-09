Pooser, Nove combine on one-hitter and Kentucky blasts Oregon State 10-0 in Super Regional opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Trey Pooser pitched the first seven innings of a one-hitter, Ryan Nicholson drove in three runs and Kentucky defeated Oregon State 10-0 to open the Lexington Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky, the No. 2 national seed, can advance to the College World Series with a win on Sunday. An Oregon State win would force a deciding third game on Monday. In his seven innings on the mound, Pooser allowed one hit, struck out eight and walked four batters. Only one runner reached third base and two others made it as far as second. Jackson Nove finished with two hitless innings, striking out four.

