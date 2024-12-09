Poor stretch by Cardinals and sweep by Seahawks have Arizona’s playoff chances dwindling

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals picked a bad time to go through their worst stretch of the season. Kyler Murray threw two interceptions that led directly to first-half touchdowns and the Cardinals suffered a critical 30-18 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Arizona has undergone a huge shift in less than a month. The Cardinals were atop the NFC West in mid-November, thanks to a four-game winning streak. A three-game losing streak since its bye week may have put Arizona in an insurmountable hole.

