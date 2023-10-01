Poor start in Scottish Premiership leads to departure of Rangers manager Michael Beale

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A third defeat in seven Scottish Premiership games has led to Rangers firing manager Michael Beale and putting club favorite Steven Davis in interim charge. Calls for Beale’s departure increased following the 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday, with the players again booed off the field. The Light Blues are in third place and seven points behind rival Celtic at the top. Former midfielder Davis’ contract expired at the end of last season but the club had been letting him use the facilities for his rehabilitation following a serious knee injury.

