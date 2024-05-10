Poor defense, cold shooting trip up Celtics in Game 2 loss to Cavaliers

By KYLE HIGHTOWER The Associated Press
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, left, guard Derrick White, center, and center Kristaps Porzingis, right, watch from the bench as the Cleveland Cavaliers lead the Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne]

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics are once again following a troubling script in the second round of the playoffs. Boston opened its first-round series against Miami with a dominating Game 1 win and followed it up with a lackluster effort during Game 2.  That pattern repeated itself during the Celtics’ 118-94 second-round Game 2 loss to the Cavaliers. Almost everything Boston did well in a 25-point victory in Game 1 – knock down 3-pointers, defend and rebound, was flipped by the Cavaliers in Game 2. The Cavs held edge in 3-point shooting, points in the paint, rebounds, and even fast break points. It’s left Boston vowing to improve its defensive intensity with home-court advantage now with the Cavaliers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.