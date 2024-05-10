Poor defense, cold shooting trip up Celtics in Game 2 loss to Cavaliers

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics are once again following a troubling script in the second round of the playoffs. Boston opened its first-round series against Miami with a dominating Game 1 win and followed it up with a lackluster effort during Game 2. That pattern repeated itself during the Celtics’ 118-94 second-round Game 2 loss to the Cavaliers. Almost everything Boston did well in a 25-point victory in Game 1 – knock down 3-pointers, defend and rebound, was flipped by the Cavaliers in Game 2. The Cavs held edge in 3-point shooting, points in the paint, rebounds, and even fast break points. It’s left Boston vowing to improve its defensive intensity with home-court advantage now with the Cavaliers.

