Poor clock management on final drive costly for Bears in 23-20 loss to Lions on Thanksgiving

By DAVE HOGG The Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) talks with head coach Matt Eberflus during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Duane Burleson]

DETROIT (AP) — The Chicago Bears could have celebrated a huge comeback and an upset win on Thursday. Instead, poor clock management on their final drive ended their bid and extended their losing streak to six games after a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Bears drove into position for a tying field goal or winning touchdown, only to have a sack and questionable clock management end the game before they got a chance at either one.

