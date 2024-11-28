Poor clock management on final drive costly for Bears in 23-20 loss to Lions on Thanksgiving

DETROIT (AP) — The Chicago Bears could have celebrated a huge comeback and an upset win on Thursday. Instead, poor clock management on their final drive ended their bid and extended their losing streak to six games after a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Bears drove into position for a tying field goal or winning touchdown, only to have a sack and questionable clock management end the game before they got a chance at either one.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.