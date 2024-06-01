Poole hits two home runs, Dallas Baptist eliminates host Arizona at Tucson Regional

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tom Poole belted two home runs, Jaron DeBerry and three relievers scattered five hits, and Dallas Baptist knocked off Arizona 7-0 at the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Poole drove in four runs with a pair of two-run homers that helped the Patriots build a 6-0 lead through five innings. Meanwhile, Arizona got one runner as far as third base against DeBerry, who went six innings while allowing three hits and striking out six. He walked four batters. Relievers Connor Benge, River Ridings and Zach Todd pitched one inning each, allowing two hits and only one runner reached second base. Arizona was the only regional host to be eliminated in two games.

