Ponce, Ennali each score first MLS goal, Dynamo beat LAFC 2-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ezequiel Ponce and Lawrence Ennali each scored their first MLS goal, Steve Clark had six saves and the Houston Dynamo beat Los Angeles FC 2-0. Ponce, a 27-year-old Designated Player, and the 22-year-old Ennali were acquired by Houston (11-8-7) in July and, for at least one night, provided some punch to a Dynamo club that went into the game with 35 goals scored this season, third fewest in the Western Conference. Ennali went off in the 88th due to a non-contact injury. LAFC (14-6-5) lost for just the second time — with 10 wins — in its last 14 games.

