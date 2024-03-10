Pompeu scores in stoppage time, St. Louis earns 2-2 draw with Austin

By The Associated Press
St. Louis City midfielder Indiana Vassilev (19) celebrates after teammate midfielder Eduard Lowen (10) scored against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Célio Pompeu scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and St. Louis City rallied for a 2-2 draw with Austin FC. Pompeu, who had one goal in 26 appearances last season, has scored twice in three matches for St. Louis City (1-0-2) this season. Tomas Totland had an assist on the equalizer.

