Pompeu, Adeniran each score a goal as St. Louis City beats NYCFC 2-0

By The Associated Press
St. Louis City SC midfielder Célio Pompeu (12) is congratulated for his goal against New York City FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurie Skrivan]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Célio Pompeu scored his first goal of the season and Samuel Adeniran added his second goal in as many games to help St. Louis City beat New York City 2-0. Pompeu raced toward the goal and into the heart of the defense before slipping a shot inside the near post to give St. Louis City a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. Roman Bürki had one save first his first shutout of the season. NYCFC, which lost 1-0 to Nashville in its opener, is scoreless this season.

