Pompeu, Adeniran each score a goal as St. Louis City beats NYCFC 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Célio Pompeu scored his first goal of the season and Samuel Adeniran added his second goal in as many games to help St. Louis City beat New York City 2-0. Pompeu raced toward the goal and into the heart of the defense before slipping a shot inside the near post to give St. Louis City a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. Roman Bürki had one save first his first shutout of the season. NYCFC, which lost 1-0 to Nashville in its opener, is scoreless this season.

