Pollard delivers again for the Springboks to continue his comeback story at the Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Nothing will quite beat Stephen Donald coming straight from fishing whitebait on the Waikato River to boot the title-winning penalty for New Zealand as its fourth-choice flyhalf in 2011. Yet Handre Pollard’s from-out-of-nowhere emergence is proving to be another Rugby World Cup storyline for the ages. Five weeks ago, the South Africa No. 10 was preparing to play a comeback game for Leicester in a ho-hum English cup competition. He’d been on the sidelines for four months with a calf injury which robbed him of a place in the Springboks squad for a World Cup he was ready to watch on television. On Saturday, he was booting a 78th-minute penalty from 49 meters to earn his country a place in the World Cup final.

