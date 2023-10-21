Pollard delivers again for the Springboks to continue his comeback story at the Rugby World Cup

By The Associated Press
South Africa's Handre Pollard, centre is tackled by England's George Martin, left and England's George Martin during the Rugby World Cup semifinal match between England and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, Oct, 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — Nothing will quite beat Stephen Donald coming straight from fishing whitebait on the Waikato River to boot the title-winning penalty for New Zealand as its fourth-choice flyhalf in 2011. Yet Handre Pollard’s from-out-of-nowhere emergence is proving to be another Rugby World Cup storyline for the ages. Five weeks ago, the South Africa No. 10 was preparing to play a comeback game for Leicester in a ho-hum English cup competition. He’d been on the sidelines for four months with a calf injury which robbed him of a place in the Springboks squad for a World Cup he was ready to watch on television. On Saturday, he was booting a 78th-minute penalty from 49 meters to earn his country a place in the World Cup final.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.