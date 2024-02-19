Poll: Race a factor in how parents view youth tackle football

According to a new national poll, most parents understand the risks of brain injuries and other health risks from youth tackle football. But the survey also found that Black and Hispanic parents are nearly twice as likely as white parents to view the sport as a path to college scholarships and even to a career in the NFL. The Ipsos poll was conducted for the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland. Ipsos Vice President Mallory Newall says the poll shows parents believe teamwork, commitment and physical fitness are the game’s biggest benefits, but Black and Hispanic parents are more likely to see monetary potential as well.

