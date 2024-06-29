Politics is on France players’ minds ahead of last 16 match against Belgium at Euro 2024

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — Ahead of France’s first knockout match at the European Championship, some of the players are turning their minds to politics back home. Sunday sees the first of two rounds of National Assembly elections called by France President Emmanuel Macron in an attempt to counter success for his far-right opponents in European parliamentary elections on June 9. That comes the day before France’s soccer team plays Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2024. France defender Ibrahima Konaté says “I urge everyone to go and vote” and adds “we mustn’t be divided, that will only bring harm to everyone and to future generations.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.