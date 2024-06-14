Political leaders and soccer greats at Euro 2024 curtainraiser between Germany and Scotland

MUNICH (AP) — Notable figures from the worlds of politics and soccer were at the opening match of the European Championship on Friday.

Host nation Germany plays Scotland in the tournament curtainraiser at Allianz Arena in Munich.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Scotland First Minister John Swinney, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán were in attendance.

UEFA honored late German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer before the match, and Germany’s two living European Championship-winning captains, Bernard Dietz (1980) and Jürgen Klinsmann (1996), carried on the trophy at the end of the colorful opening ceremony.

They were joined by Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sergei Grits

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also was at the game — with his former colleagues from UEFA — having flown to Munich overnight from Zambia, where he completed a tour of African nations.

