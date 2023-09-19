Polish soccer federation president to announce new coach on Wednesday after firing Santos

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza says he’s chosen the new national team coach and will reveal the name on Wednesday. Portuguese Fernando Santos was fired last week with Poland fourth in its five-team European Championship qualifying group. Local media and some federation officials have focused on Marek Papszun, whose team Rakow Czestochowa became Polish champions for the first time last season, and Poland under-21 coach Michal Probierz as candidates for the job. Both are Polish. Former Poland forward Jan Urban has also been mentioned.

