Polish golfer Meronk received ‘a big shock’ when he was left off Europe’s Ryder Cup team

KILDARE, Ireland (AP) — Polish golfer Adrian Meronk says he received “a big shock” when captain Luke Donald called to let him know that he wouldn’t be picked for Europe’s Ryder Cup team. Meronk says he’s been going “from shock to sadness to anger” as he now prepares to defend his Irish Open title. That title was followed by two more wins in the space of 10 months, including an Italian Open victory in May on the Marco Simone course that will host the Ryder Cup at the end of the month. But Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard were handed the captain’s picks by Donald on Monday.

