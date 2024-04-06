Police use tear gas in clashes between Roma and Lazio fans ahead of capital derby

ROME (AP) — There have been clashes between Roma and Lazio fans hours before the capital derby. According to Italian media reports around 200 Lazio fans fought with a group of about 100 Roma fans near the Stadio Olimpico in the morning. Police intervened and used tear gas to separate the groups. A 41-year-old man was arrested. Authorities are looking at security camera footage to try to identify others involved in the clashes. Potential weapons such as helmets, bats, sticks and wrenches were seized.

