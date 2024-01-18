Police ‘unable to corroborate criminal activity’ in Josh Giddey investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Newport Beach, California, Police Department said it was “unable to corroborate any criminal activity” in its investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. The department said it has completed “a thorough and exhaustive examination.” In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said in November a girl who is seen with the Australian in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. Giddey turned 21 in October.

