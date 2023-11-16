Police say no video found of alleged hit-and run accident involving 76ers’ Oubre; coach backs player

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police said Wednesday they have yet to find any videotape evidence of an alleged hit-and-run accident involving 76ers guard Kelly Oubre, and coach Nick Nurse is standing by his player. In an email to The Associated Press, Officer Miguel Torres said there was no update and an investigation is ongoing into the report that the 27-year-old Oubre was struck by a car while crossing a street on Saturday night in downtown Philadelphia, leaving the player with a broken rib, cuts and lacerations. Asked about the report and the validity of Oubre’s story before Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics, Nurse said that Oubre was at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, both Tuesday and Wednesday and he backed his player.

