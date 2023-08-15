Police say brother of a Colombia women’s national soccer team player is shot dead at a nightclub

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police in Cali, Colombia says the younger brother of a Colombia women’s national soccer team player has been killed in a nightclub shooting. Paulo Andrés Carabalí was the brother of Jorelyn Carabalí who was one of Colombia’s key players in the South American team’s run to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup. Colombia was defeated by England 2-1 on Saturday. The country’s soccer federation said in a statement that welcome-home festivities for the squad’s return from Australia will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday despite the incident.

