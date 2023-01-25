Police report details what led to Georgia player’s arrest

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State. He was one of State’s top receivers and expected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense. Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence. A police report says he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused abrasions to her shins. Thomas says he never struck her.

