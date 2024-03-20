Police raid Spanish soccer federation, Rubiales’ residence in probe of Saudi Arabia super cup deal

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - President of the Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales, left, and Saudi General Sport Authority GSA chairman Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal carry the Spanish super cup during a press conference in Jiddah Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Spanish police have arrested at least six people and raided the offices of the Spanish soccer federation as part of a corruption and money laundering investigation that includes suspicions regarding the federation’s deal with Saudi Arabia to take the Spanish Super Cup to the Middle Eastern country. Spain’s Guardia Civil said that they raided the federation’s offices near Madrid and a residence belonging to former federation president Luis Rubiales in the southern city of Granada. Police said that Rubiales was not among the six arrested. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amr Nabil]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police have arrested at least six people and raided the offices of the Spanish soccer federation and a property belonging to former president Luis Rubiales as part of a corruption and money laundering investigation that includes suspicions regarding the federation’s deal to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Spain’s Guardia Civil say that Rubiales was not arrested. But a person with knowledge of the operation tells The Associated Press that Rubiales was outside the country when his residence in the southern city of Granada was raided and that he is among the five additional people officially put under investigation. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the operation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.