Police raid Spanish soccer federation, Rubiales’ residence in probe of Saudi Arabia super cup deal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police have arrested at least six people and raided the offices of the Spanish soccer federation and a property belonging to former president Luis Rubiales as part of a corruption and money laundering investigation that includes suspicions regarding the federation’s deal to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Spain’s Guardia Civil say that Rubiales was not arrested. But a person with knowledge of the operation tells The Associated Press that Rubiales was outside the country when his residence in the southern city of Granada was raided and that he is among the five additional people officially put under investigation. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the operation.

