Police punish 4 more Udinese fans for racially abusing Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Four more Udinese fans who racially abused AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan have been identified and punished. Police say three men and a woman were all given five-year bans — the maximum sentence available — from all sports events in Italy. Ranging in age from 32 to 45, they were identified from the stadium’s security camera footage. They are almost certainly set to be banned for life by Udinese. Maignan walked off the field during Saturday’s match after being subjected to what he later said were monkey noises. The 28-year-old goalie was joined by his teammates and the match was suspended for about five minutes.

