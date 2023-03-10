Police officer hurt, 4 Betis fans arrested after disorder

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police say an officer has been injured and four Real Betis fans have been arrested following crowd unrest during the Spanish team’s match against Manchester United in the Europa League. Police wearing helmets and protective gear tried to control the situation and were involved in altercations with some Betis fans when trouble broke out in the away section at Old Trafford late in United’s 4-1 win in the first leg of the round of 16. Greater Manchester Police says an officer was hurt when a pyrotechnic was thrown by a person in the away section. The police force says around 50 Betis supporters engaged in disorder toward stewards, police officers and United fans.

