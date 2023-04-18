Police investigating online racist abuse of Arsenal’s Saka

By The Associated Press
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts after missing a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Arsenal at the London stadium in London, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Police in London are investigating a racially aggravated tweet about Bukayo Saka that was posted after the Arsenal midfielder’s missed penalty in a Premier League game. A message posted on Twitter soon after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday showed Saka with his face made to look like a monkey. The words alongside read: “This clown has cost us the league.” Another Twitter user tagged the Metropolitan Police and said the message was a hate crime. The force says it has already been reported and is being investigated. The account of the person who posted the message is no longer publicly viewable.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.