Police investigating fatal crash of Swiss cyclist at world champs have no witnesses or images

ZURICH (AP) — Investigators in Zurich say there are no eyewitnesses or television images yet of the crash that led to the death of Swiss rider Muriel Furrer at the road cycling world championships. The 18-year-old Furrer died from her injuries on Friday, one day after crashing on a rain-slicked forest road in the junior women’s race. It happened near Küsnacht, south of Zurich. Police and the public prosecutor’s office in Zurich jointly say the exact time Furrer crashed is not yet established. She seemed to crash on a slight bend on a descent and was later discovered unconscious in the forest.

