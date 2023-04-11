Police investigate threats to ref after Celtic-Rangers game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police in Scotland are investigating “threatening” messages sent to referee Kevin Clancy as another British soccer official was thrust into the headlines for the wrong reasons. Clancy was criticized for his performance in Celtic’s 3-2 win against Rangers. It led to a host of abusive messages which were condemned by Rangers. The Scottish Football Association said it had “referred a significant volume of threatening and abusive emails to Police Scotland” after the referee’s contact details were published online. It is the latest high-profile incident involving match officials in recent days after assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis was involved in a clash with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

