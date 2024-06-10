Poland’s Kaczmarek wins the 400m European title in 48.98. She’ll be a contender at the Paris Games

By The Associated Press
Natalia Kaczmarek, of Poland, reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 400 meters final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Monday, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]

ROME (AP) — Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland has clocked 48.98 seconds at the European athletics championships to mark the third straight day that a woman has cracked the 49-second barrier. Nickisha Pryce got it started with a 48.89 for Arkansas at the NCAA championships on Saturday. Then Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone responded with a  48.75 in New York on Sunday. Kaczmarek surged past Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke in the final meters to smash Irena Szewinska’s 48-year-old Polish national record of 49.28 and set the fastest time by a European this century. Adeleke took silver in 49.07 to add to her gold for Ireland in the 4×400 mixed relay.

