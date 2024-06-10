Poland’s Kaczmarek wins the 400m European title in 48.98. She’ll be a contender at the Paris Games

ROME (AP) — Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland has clocked 48.98 seconds at the European athletics championships to mark the third straight day that a woman has cracked the 49-second barrier. Nickisha Pryce got it started with a 48.89 for Arkansas at the NCAA championships on Saturday. Then Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone responded with a 48.75 in New York on Sunday. Kaczmarek surged past Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke in the final meters to smash Irena Szewinska’s 48-year-old Polish national record of 49.28 and set the fastest time by a European this century. Adeleke took silver in 49.07 to add to her gold for Ireland in the 4×400 mixed relay.

