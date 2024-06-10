Poland strikers Lewandowski and Swiderski injured in last Euros warmup

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Strikers Robert Lewandowski and Karol Swiderski are in doubt for the European Championship after they were injured as Poland beat Turkey 2-1 in a warmup in Warsaw. Lewandowski set up Swiderski for the opening goal in the 12th minute. But Swiderski came off soon after. Lewandowski, Poland’s all-time leading goal-scorer, lasted until the 32nd when he was hurt and substituted. The pair have until Sunday to recover when Poland opens its Euros campaign against the Netherlands in Hamburg. The Dutch attack have prepared with consecutive 4-0 wins. Iceland was put to the sword in Rotterdam. Virgil van Dijk and Wout Weghorst scored just as they did against Canada last Thursday at De Kuip. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic struggled to subdue North Macedonia 2-1, needing two second-half penalties.

