Poland rallies to beat the US in men’s volleyball in fifth set and will play for Olympic gold

PARIS (AP) — Poland will play for a gold medal in men’s volleyball, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Americans in the deciding fifth of the Paris Olympics semifinals. Poland came back from 20-18 in the third and needed two set points to force it to a deciding fifth, sending the largely pro-Poland crowd at South Paris Arena into a frenzy, with chants of “Polska!” and horns blaring throughout the stadium. Led by Cuba native outside hitter Wilfredo León and his match-high 26 points in the attack, Poland jumped out to an early lead in the fifth and held on.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.