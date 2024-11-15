Poland leads Spain 1-0 in round 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Finals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Magda Linette has given Poland a 1-0 series lead over Spain in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals after surviving a nearly 4-hour test against Sara Sorribes. Linette secured a 7(8)-6, 2-6, 6-4 victory in 3 hours, 51 minutes on the indoor hard courts at Malaga’s Palacio de Deportes. World No. 2 Iga Swiatek is set to face Paula Badosa in the second singles match. Badosa must win to force it to doubles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.