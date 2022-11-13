Poland ‘keeper Drągowski to miss World Cup with injury

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Poland goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski will miss the World Cup after seriously injuring his right ankle while playing for Spezia in the Italian league. Spezia coach Luca Gotti said the full extent of the injury was not known as Drągowski was still undergoing tests but that the 25-year-old ‘keeper was definitely out of the tournament in Qatar. Poland manager Jakub Kwiatkowski tweeted that Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara will replace Drągowski in the squad. Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny is the regular No. 1 goalkeeper for Poland. Drągowski was stretchered off in tears toward the end of the first half of Spezia’s 2-1 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A after injuring his ankle when rushing out to make a tackle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.