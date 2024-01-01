Poland is into the United Cup quarterfinals, Norway beats Croatia but playoff chances uncertain

SYDNEY (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek led Poland into the quarterfinals of the United Cup mixed teams’ tennis tournament by winning both her singles and doubles matches. Swiatek took the court under pressure and needed to win her singles match against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo to keep the tie alive. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had given Spain a 1-0 lead with a three-set comeback victory over Hubert Hurkacz. But Swiatek beat Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-1 to force a deciding mixed doubles match. Swiatek and Hurkacz then needed little more than half an hour to wrap up the tie 2-1 with a 6-0, 6-0 win to make Poland the first country through to the quarterfinals. In Sydney, three-time Grand Slam singles finalist Casper Ruud kept Norway’s quarterfinal chances alive with a win over Croatia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.