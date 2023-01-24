Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup

WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is the new coach of Poland’s national team. His appointment has been announced by the head of Poland’s soccer association. A month after parting company with his native Portugal Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026. The 68-year-old Santos will be coaching a team captained by Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. Santos’ task is to improve Poland’s underwhelming record at recent major tournaments.

