Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny retires from professional soccer at age 34

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has retired from professional soccer. The announcement comes two weeks after he left Juventus. The 34-year-old Szczesny made 84 appearances for Poland with the last two at this summer’s European Championship. He started his professional career at Arsenal where he played five seasons. He says, “Right now it is time to give all of my attention to my family.” Szczesny played seven seasons at Juventus and helped the Italian powerhouse win three Italian league titles. Earlier this month, Juventus and Szczesny agreed to terminate his contract.

