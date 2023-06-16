Poland beats Germany in Blaszczykowski’s last game

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has paid tribute to former team captain Jakub Blaszczykowski and defeated Germany 1-0 in his last game for the country. Jakub Kiwior scored for Poland and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny produced a fine display to deny Germany. It was again left to stew on its shortcomings, mired by a lack of confidence after three straight friendly games without a win. Germany has beaten only Peru since it was knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup and it remains in dire need of improvement before it hosts the European Championship next year.

