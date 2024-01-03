Poland advances to United Cup semis with sweep of China. France progress to quarterfinals

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Poland is the first team through to the United Cup semifinals after a dominant 3-0 win over China. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat No. 14 Zheng Qinwen 6-2, 6-3 in the women’s singles to give Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead in Perth after Hubert Hurkacz’s 6-3, 6-4 win over Zhang Zhizhen in the men’s singles. Poland then completed the sweep with a straight sets win in the mixed doubles. Earlier in Sydney, Caroline Garcia and Adrian Mannarino led France past Italy and into a quarterfinal showdown against Norway. Novak Djokovic’s Serbia team faces Australia in the quarterfinals.

