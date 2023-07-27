Poirier, Gaethje prepared for possible brutal rematch at UFC 291

Dustin Poirier said early this week that if Saturday’s headline bout at UFC 291 goes the five-round distance, both fighters might wind up in the hospital. His opponent, Justin Gaethje, didn’t disagree. The winner of the lightweight fight in Salt Lake City sets himself up for a potential title match. Poirier is ranked second and Gaethje is third. Champion Islam Makhachev faces top-ranked contender Charles Oliveira on Oct. 21 at the main event at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

