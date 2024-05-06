Point guard Deivon Smith transferring to St. John’s from Utah

Point guard Deivon Smith is transferring to St. John’s from Utah, giving Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino a veteran replacement for Daniss Jenkins next season. A fifth-year senior, Smith ranked sixth in the country with 7.1 assists per game last season. He averaged 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Utes, compiling five triple-doubles. That was the second most during a single season in NCAA history and the most by any Pac-12 player. The 6-foot Smith becomes the third notable transfer the Red Storm have landed this offseason, joining 7-foot-1 center Vincent Iwuchukwu from USC and 6-foot-7 forward Aaron Scott from North Texas. They both committed last month.

