Poindexter scores 19 of 23 points in 1st half, No. 13 Kansas State women top Belmont 82-56

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Temira Poindexter scored 23 points, Kennedy Taylor added 18 and No. 13 Kansas State rolled to an 82-56 win over Belmont. The senior transfers combined to go 15 of 26 from the field. Poindexter, from Tulsa, was 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and Taylor, from Missouri State, was 6 of 8 from the foul line. Kendall Holmes had 12 points for the Bears. Poindexter hit all five her her shots, including three 3s, for 13 points in the second quarter and 19 in the first half, which ended with the Wildcats up 42-24.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.