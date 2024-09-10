Pogba’s brother and 5 others to stand trial in extortion case targeting the ex-France star

A brother of World Cup winner Paul Pogba will stand trial with five other men as part of an extortion case that targeted the soccer player two years ago. The Paris prosecutor’s office says that a judge ordered the six men to appear before a court following an investigation into whether Pogba was the target of extortion by his brother, Mathias Pogba, and childhood friends. The prosecutor’s office says Mathias Pogba was ordered to stand trial “for the offenses of attempted extortion and criminal conspiracy.” The court date has not been announced. The five others identified by their first names only allegedly demanded 13 million euros from the France midfielder.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.