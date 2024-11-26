Pogba’s brother and 5 others go on trial in extortion case targeting the former France star

PARIS (AP) — A brother of World Cup winner Paul Pogba has gone on trial with five other men as part of an extortion case that targeted the soccer player. The case at the Paris criminal court is taking place without the former Manchester United and Juventus player who has decided not to attend. The trial is set to last one week. A judge ordered the six men to stand trial following an investigation into whether Pogba was the target of extortion by his brother Mathias and childhood friends. The five others — identified by their first names only — allegedly demanded 13 million euros from the France midfielder, and repeatedly intimidated him.

