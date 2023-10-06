Pogba’s ‘B’ sample also tests positive. The Juventus player faces a doping ban of up to 4 years

ROME (AP) — Paul Pogba’s backup “B” sample has also tested positive for testosterone and the Juventus midfielder now faces a doping investigation. The exams were carried out by Nado Italia. Italy’s anti-doping agency suspended Pogba provisionally nearly a month ago following a positive test carried out after Juventus’ game at Udinese on Aug. 20. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on Juve’s bench. Pogba remains suspended provisionally and risks a ban of up to four years. Neither Pogba nor Juventus has publicly contested the results of the tests. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says “I’m sorry for Paul.”

