Pogba has tough fight against 4-year ban judging by doping cases in soccer and for other stars

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FILE - Juventus' Paul Pogba keeps his eyes on the ball during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, April 26, 2023. Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned for four years by Italy’s anti-doping court after the World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone. Pogba’s positive test was announced in September following an exam the previous month. (Spada/LaPresse via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada]

GENEVA (AP) — The four-year ban imposed on soccer star Paul Pogba in a doping case that could end his career has shocked the sport. It was also entirely in line with bans in similar cases. They include two cases prosecuted by FIFA from qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup and a UEFA case detailed on Friday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Top-ranked athletes in other sports like Grand Slam tennis champion Simona Halep and Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva also have their careers on hold while challenging four-year bans in doping cases. Like them, Pogba will take his appeal to CAS.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.