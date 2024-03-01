Pogba has tough fight against 4-year ban judging by doping cases in soccer and for other stars

GENEVA (AP) — The four-year ban imposed on soccer star Paul Pogba in a doping case that could end his career has shocked the sport. It was also entirely in line with bans in similar cases. They include two cases prosecuted by FIFA from qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup and a UEFA case detailed on Friday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Top-ranked athletes in other sports like Grand Slam tennis champion Simona Halep and Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva also have their careers on hold while challenging four-year bans in doping cases. Like them, Pogba will take his appeal to CAS.

