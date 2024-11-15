Pogba and Juventus end contract mutually before he returns from doping ban

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba will no longer be a Juventus player from next month. Juventus says it has come to “a mutual agreement” with Pogba to terminate his contract at the end of November despite the France World Cup winner having a ban for doping slashed last month. The Serie A club never seemed overly enthusiastic about welcoming Pogba back after his four-year ban for doping was reduced to 18 months following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The 31-year-old Pogba had said he was ready to give up money to play for Juventus again. He will be free to resume his career in March 2025.

